Ascension Catholic HS, Ascension Head Start closed due to power outages

ASCENSION – Two schools and the Ascension Parish School Board in Donaldsonville will be closed Wednesday due to power outages from Tuesday’s severe weather.

Ascension Catholic High School and the Ascension Head Start as well as the school board office will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Central office employees will be contacted by supervisors about options to work from alternative locations in the school district.

All other Ascension Parish schools have power and will resume normal operations Wednesday.