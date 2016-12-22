Ascension boaters back on waterways, after week-long closure

ASCENSION PARISH - Boaters are back navigating waterways in Ascension and Livingston parishes, after high water forced their closure for nearly a week.

Strong southeast winds were the problem.

Today fisherman in St. Amant tested the water and say few fish are biting the bait.

"It's tough to fish, you might see alligators and stuff like that [because] things become displaced a bit," said Jamal Yarbrough, a local boater.

Fisherman say the water is still relatively high and don't expect to catch much until it goes down.

The Louisiana Deptartment of Wildlife and Fisheries says their normal patrols will start again tomorrow.