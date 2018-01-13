Ascension asking residents to be ready for expected cold temperatures

ASCENSION PARISH- Water towers are full and utility crews are "on full alert" ahead of several days of sub-freezing temperatures, authorities said Friday.

Last week, when the region had seven straight days with temperatures below 32 degrees, authorities had to shut down water service to Donaldsonville one night because water towers were depleted by people leaving faucets on to thwart ruptured pipes.

Parish officials hope to avoid repeating that process, by recommending that residents insulate exposed pipes and leave faucets on at a "slow drip," a news release said.

Authorities asked people to watch out for their neighbors, especially the homes of those who are away.

People who have or see water leaks can report them by calling the utilities emergency line at 225-450-1078.