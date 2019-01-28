Asbestos stymies restoration of LSU's historic clock tower

BATON ROUGE - Workers have hit a snag in the planned repairs for the nearly century-old LSU Memorial Tower.

On Monday, a university spokesperson confirmed the restoration process was stopped after asbestos, which can cause serious health problems, was found inside the structure. Internal work on the tower will remain halted until further tests can be performed.

The university says the situation does not pose a threat to students or faculty, and exterior repairs to the building will continue.

Last year LSU announced it was restoring the tower, which lies at the heart of the campus near the parade ground. It was first built in the 1920s as a World War I memorial.

The $6.8 million restoration project is expected to be completed by fall of 2020.