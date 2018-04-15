As severe weather moves out, rain lingers; Events canceled or delayed today

Judah Santiago snapped this picture Saturday morning off O'Neal Lane in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE - Day-long thunderstorms have prompted cancelations and delayed starts to events across the region.

The strongest and most severe weather moved through Baton Rouge earlier Saturday - rumbling through around 8 o'clock, prompting severe weather alerts. Click HERE for the WBRZ.com weather page and the latest forecast.

Click HERE to follow live video updates on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.

The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival canceled its Saturday morning parade and delayed the opening of the festival until 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

LSU delayed the starts of its Saturday night baseball game. The game begins at 8 o'clock.

Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center’s Fest for Life has been canceled.

Outdoor events at the Blues Festival are suspended until Sunday, April 15 at noon. Organizers are posting updated information on Twitter, HERE.

The Ascension Parish Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day has been canceled. The parish will attempt to reschedule the collection day.

Baton Rouge Community College canceled classes and activities at its educational sites Saturday. The BRCC educational sites include: Mid City Campus, Acadian Site, Automotive Training Center, Central Site, Frazier Site, Jackson Site, New Roads Site, and Port Allen Site.

Rain will continue for most of the day Saturday and breakaway overnight. Sunday will be sunny but cool.

************************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz