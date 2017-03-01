73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

As Mardi Gras revelry ends with a party, Lent begins

21 minutes 45 seconds ago March 01, 2017 Mar 1, 2017 Wednesday, March 01 2017 March 01, 2017 7:30 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - The party is over in New Orleans as Mardi Gras comes to a close.

Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, for many Christians a period of reflection or fasting ahead of Easter.

On the last day of revelry, thousands of people took to the streets.

They wore elaborate costumes and watched the parades along St. Charles Avenue.

At midnight, police held a ceremonial clearing of Bourbon Street to symbolize the end of the season.

Carnival starts on Jan. 6 and includes parades in various parts of the city as well as other cities and towns along the Gulf Coast.

This year, Fat Tuesday was marred by a crash. In the Alabama beach town of Gulf Shores, police said a car accidentally plowed into a band, injuring 12 people.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days