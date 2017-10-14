As LSU prepares for Auburn, fans see lower tailgating turnout

BATON ROUGE- Those gathering around Tiger Stadium Friday night for tailgating, say they've noticed lower turnout for pre-game activities.

"It's been a late arriving crowd, tailgater Charles Smith said. "The crowds in the stadium have been marginal at best and if you look online you see there's a lot of tickets still for sale."

Some blame LSU's disastrous homecoming game against Troy University two weeks ago.

"LSU has some young players so hopefully they get some discipline," said tailgater Callie Miller.

The parade grounds have also been largely deserted since the clampdown on student tailgating in the aftermath of LSU's hazing investigation.

Tailgaters hope a strong showing against Auburn Saturday will revitalize the activity before the season ends.