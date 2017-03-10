As expected, Johnny Jones has been fired

BATON ROUGE – As expected, LSU announced it has parted ways with head basketball coach Johnny Jones.

The university made the official announcement in a news release around lunchtime Friday. Sources had previously revealed Jones' expected firing earlier this week. Jones being let go was obvious, coming at the end of LSU's loss-filled basketball season.

LSU finished the season Wednesday night with a 10-21 record after its loss to Mississippi State in the first round of the SEC tournament in Nashville.

This was the first losing season for Jones, who coached LSU to one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015. However, Jones' coaching has been under increasing scrutiny since last season, when LSU missed the NCAA Tournament despite the presence of eventual first-overall NBA draft choice Ben Simmons on the roster.



Alleva said that the decision was made with the consultation of LSU President Dr. F. King Alexander and members of the LSU Board of Supervisors.

"This decision was made with the firm belief that excellence in basketball at LSU is within reach," Alleva said.

Alleva said that a national search for Jones' replacement would begin immediately. However, officials say that a decision on a new coach would likely come after the NCAA is completed in early April.

"We are going after a proven winner and we're going to use all the expertise and experience we can to find the right person for this job," Alleva said.