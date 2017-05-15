As Erdogan visits Trump, much friction between US and Turkey

WASHINGTON - The United States seems to be on a collision course with its NATO ally Turkey.



The U.S. is pushing ahead with arming Syrian Kurds after deciding the immediate objective of defeating Islamic State militants outweighs the potential damage to its partnership with Turkey. That partnership is vital to U.S. interests in the volatile Middle East.



The Turks see the Kurdish fighters as terrorists and are fiercely opposed to the U.S. plans. When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits the White House this week, the most he and President Donald Trump may be able to do is agree to disagree, and move on.



Jonathan Schanzer, of the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, says: "The Turks see this as a crisis in the relationship."