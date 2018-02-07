As drainage problems persist, Central residents brace for next storm

CENTRAL - Puddles of water are still in the front yard of Grady Milton's home in Central, sandbags too.

His house didn't flood in 2016, but it did get water about a week and a half ago.

"We had water come into the walls and we had a pretty nasty clean-up inside," Milton said.

The sandbags are staying put because rain is in the forecast, and it has Milton nervous.

"If it's like it was a few weeks ago, it'll come into my house," Milton said. "I'm nervous too. Every time I see the weather report and it has rain in it, I'm nervous."

Flooding is a constant problem for Central Mayor Junior Shelton. The recent rainstorm brought too much water for the city to handle.

"It was a lot of rain in a short period of time that taxed our drainage canals," Shelton said.

His crews have been out every day, clearing debris from creeks and canals ahead of the next storm.

"Mother nature is a beast. She can always beat you."

But not all of the flooding in this area is caused by mother nature. Some of it is manmade and illegal.

City workers brought in a backhoe to remove concrete cylinders that were causing a creek to flood a neighborhood. It's a city violation that could land the culprit in municipal court.

For Milton, living with sandbags is becoming too much for this lifelong resident.

"If we can't get this under control... I love Central, but we're moving", Milton said.