As case goes cold, double murder victim's legacy honored Monday

LAKE CHARLES – A high-profile murder victim will be memorialized through her high school's football program.

LaShuntae Benton was one of two people killed in a shooting at The Cottages apartment complex last year. Benton was gunned down in an exchange of gunfire between two shooters – no one was ever indicted for killing Benton or a second victim, Annette January.

January and Benton both attended Southern University and were visiting the off-campus apartment near the corner of Burbank and Lee when they were killed.

At the time, police in Baton Rouge said Ernest Felton and Brandon Henderson exchanged gunfire with each other and the girls were hit in the crossfire. Felton was charged by police but a grand jury failed to reach an indictment against him. Henderson, who police said fired first, was indicted on a lesser charge of assault.

At a ceremony Monday in Lake Charles, Benton's namesake will be assigned to the field house at Washington-Marion High School. Benton was a football trainer.

January was from the Chicago, Illinois, area.

In an emotional Facebook post, Benton's mother wrote she was proud her daughter's legacy will be remembered. The ceremony is Monday morning at the school in Southwest Louisiana.

Earlier this year, Baton Rouge Police said there was no new information related to the shooting investigation.

