Latest Weather Blog
'Arts and Crafts Burglar' not so crafty after revealing face on camera
SLIDELL - Police need help identifying the man they've dubbed the "Arts and Crafts Burglar" after his makeshift disguise failed him.
Police said a property manager at the Berkley Apartments discovered a large hole cut in the sheetrock of the main office in March. Newspaper was glued to the surveillance camera.
Video shows the suspect enter the apartment complex's laundry room and put a t-shirt over his head. He then attempted to glue newspaper to the surveillance camera. While hiding the camera, the suspect accidentally exposed his face several times. Police said the suspect ehn cut a hole into the sheetrock, leading into the main office of the complex.
Police said they assumed the suspect was searching for cash. He did not leave with any money.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Kyle Taylor at 985-646-6174 or ktaylor@slidellpd.com
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Arts and Crafts Burglar' not so crafty after revealing face on camera
-
Heartless thief takes advantage of elderly man in need of help at...
-
WATCH: Kind man pushes woman home after her electric wheelchair runs out...
-
Online nursing students not allowed to get licensed
-
BRPD: 20-year-old woman gunned down while walking on sidewalk along College Drive
Sports Video
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...