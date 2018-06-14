77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
'Arts and Crafts Burglar' not so crafty after revealing face on camera

Thursday, June 14 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

SLIDELL - Police need help identifying the man they've dubbed the "Arts and Crafts Burglar" after his makeshift disguise failed him.

Police said a property manager at the Berkley Apartments discovered a large hole cut in the sheetrock of the main office in March. Newspaper was glued to the surveillance camera.

Video shows the suspect enter the apartment complex's laundry room and put a t-shirt over his head. He then attempted to glue newspaper to the surveillance camera. While hiding the camera, the suspect accidentally exposed his face several times. Police said the suspect ehn cut a hole into the sheetrock, leading into the main office of the complex.

Police said they assumed the suspect was searching for cash. He did not leave with any money.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Kyle Taylor at 985-646-6174 or ktaylor@slidellpd.com

