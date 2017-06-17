83°
Artists turn a pile of sand into a thing of beauty
HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. - Artists have spent the past several days on a New Hampshire beach turning mounds of sand into massive sculptures that include a bird, warrior and, of course, a castle.
The 10 sculptors are taking part in the 17th Annual Master Sand Sculpting contest on a fenced-in section of Hampton Beach.
The artists, one from the Netherlands, started carving their creations with 10 tons of sand each on Thursday and have until Saturday to finish them.
Once they are finished, they will be sprayed with a concoction of water and glue to ensure they aren't destroyed by the wind.
Winners of the $15,000 in prize money will be announced Saturday night.
Greg Grady, a founder of the competition, said the sculptures will be on display through June 28.
