Art teacher wears same dress for 100 days to promote sustainability
MOORESTOWN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey art teacher has pledged to wear the same outfit for 100 days to teach students about sustainability.
William W. Allen Middle School teacher Julia Mooney tells WPVI-TV that wearing a different outfit each day is "very wasteful" and that the fashion industry is a "huge polluter." The art teacher wears an apron during class time to avoid stains. Mooney says she washes the dress and even has a backup.
Mooney ultimately hopes her sustainability project will serve as an example for students. She plans to continue documenting her progress and sharing lessons about green practices through an Instagram page.
