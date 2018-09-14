74°
Art teacher wears same dress for 100 days to promote sustainability

Friday, September 14 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC 6

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey art teacher has pledged to wear the same outfit for 100 days to teach students about sustainability.

William W. Allen Middle School teacher Julia Mooney tells WPVI-TV that wearing a different outfit each day is "very wasteful" and that the fashion industry is a "huge polluter." The art teacher wears an apron during class time to avoid stains. Mooney says she washes the dress and even has a backup.

Mooney ultimately hopes her sustainability project will serve as an example for students. She plans to continue documenting her progress and sharing lessons about green practices through an Instagram page.

