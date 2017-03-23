Arson to blame for Spanish Town Road fire

BATON ROUGE - BRFD officials say arson is to blame for a fire at a vacant home on Spanish Town Road.

Crews responded to the fire in the 1800 block of Spanish Town Road near North 18th Street around 8:00 p.m.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find the home engulfed in flames.

The fire was brought under control, but the house was considered to be a total loss, according to investigators.

Residents in surrounding neighborhoods miles away reported being able to see a glow in the sky near the area of the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.