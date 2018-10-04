73°
Arson to blame for overnight house fire on E. Buchanan St.

Thursday, October 04 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to battle the blaze of a house fire overnight in Baton Rouge.

The fire was reported around 12:39 a.m. in the 800 block of East Buchanan Street. At the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the rear of the home. The fire was brought under control just before 1 a.m.

The house received heavy fire and smoke damage. Luckily, no injuries were reported. Authorities ruled the overnight fire as arson.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.

