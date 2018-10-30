58°
Arson to blame for Addison St. house fire
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say arson is to blame for an overnight house fire in Baton Rouge.
The fire was reported in the 2900 block of Addison Street before 9:30 p.m. Monday. At the scene, crews found fire coming from the rear of the house.
The structure sustained heavy smoke damage. Authorities say no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the fire can call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.
