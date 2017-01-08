Arson suspected in house fire where family is moving in

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge fire officials were called to a house fire on Georgia St. early Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, around 12:42 a.m. Sunday morning, emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Georgia St. for a reported house fire.

Fire officials were able to control the blaze in about 10 minutes, according to BRFD.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Baton Rouge Fire investigators believe the fire was the result of arson, according to BRFD.

Fire damage was contained to the bedroom, officials said. The rest of the home received moderate smoke damage.

No one lived in the home, but a family was moving items into the residence to occupy it in the coming days, according to BRFD.