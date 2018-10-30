Arson suspected after vacant house fire on E. Johnson Street

BATON ROUGE - The fire department is searching for the person(s) responsible for purposely starting a house fire Tuesday night on East Johnson Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene just before 7 p.m. on E. Johnson St. near Highland Road. Firefighters contained the blaze in under ten minutes.

The single-dwelling home was vacant at the time, and received heavy fire and smoke damage. The fire department believes arson is to blame.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact BRFD at (225) 354-1419.