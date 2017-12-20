77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arson determined in overnight fire at local business

Wednesday, December 20 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for suspects in an arson that dealt significant damage to a local business Wednesday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to the 200 block of Lobdell Boulevard after 10 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters say heavy flames were found in three different rooms at business, owned by Gemini Real Estate Holdings.

Investigators have determined that arson was the cause of the fire and authorities are now looking for possible suspects.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.

