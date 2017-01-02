Arson causes early morning house fire on Lupine Avenue

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department says that arson was the cause of an early morning house fire on Lupine Avenue.

The fire occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Monday at a vacant house located at 2771 Lupine Avenue. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

According to BRFD, seven units were used to extinguish the fire and the house is considered a total loss.

EMS was on the scene to assist, however the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

Anyone with information about the house fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Department Arson investigators at 225-354-1419.