77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arson causes early morning house fire on Lupine Avenue

1 hour 9 minutes 58 seconds ago January 02, 2017 Jan 2, 2017 Monday, January 02 2017 January 02, 2017 10:07 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department says that arson was the cause of an early morning house fire on Lupine Avenue.

The fire occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Monday at a vacant house located at 2771 Lupine Avenue. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

According to BRFD, seven units were used to extinguish the fire and the house is considered a total loss.

EMS was on the scene to assist, however the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

Anyone with information about the house fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Department Arson investigators at 225-354-1419.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days