Arson causes $120,000 in damage at McKinley Middle School Monday

BATON ROUGE - Students were pulled out of class after an apparent case of arson set off fire alarms at McKinley Middle School Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported on the school's campus off Eddie Robinson Drive near the end of the school day. Firefighters arrived around 3 p.m. to find heavy smoke inside the buildings.

MCKINLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL: Firefighters and EMS have arrived at the scene of a "small electrical fire" inside McKinley Middle School. No injuries reported. Students are evacuated and waiting outside. @WBRZ #WBRZ pic.twitter.com/D5rz9gID7Q — Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) March 12, 2018

School officials initially mistook the incident as an electrical fire, however, the Baton Rouge Fire Department says arson appears to be the cause. The school buildings sustained about $120,000 worth of damage as a result.

According to the school system, all students were safely evacuated.

The fire is still under investigation.