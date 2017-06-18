Arson cause of vacant house fire on Columbus Dunn Drive

BATON ROUGE - An early morning vacant house fire on Columbus Dunn Drive was reportedly caused by arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the reported fire in the 1600 block of Columbus Dunn Dr. just after 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the house engulfed in flames. Fire crews battled for almost 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire was determined to be a total loss, according to BRFD.

Arson was found to be the cause of the fire, BRFD said. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.