Arson blamed on late night house fire on Enterprise St.

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are calling a house fire that started late Monday night an arson fire.

Firefighters responded to the 5200 block of Enterprise St. just after 11 o'clock.

Crews were able to quickly put the flames out, but not before causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Investigators aren't sure who was living in the home or if they had permission to be there.

Exactly how the fire started is under investigation.