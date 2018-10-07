Arson blamed for early morning house fire

BATON ROUGE – An arsonist caused a fire at a home on Canonicus Street early Sunday morning.

Baton Rouge firefighters said someone intentionally started a fire in a front room of the home in the 2900 block. The fire was contained to that area but smoke damaged the rest of the house.

One person was living at the home.

There were no injuries.

