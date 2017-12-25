42°
Arson blamed for Christmas morning fire
BATON ROUGE – Firefighters investigated an arson that damaged a North Baton Rouge early Christmas morning.
Fires were set in multiple areas of the home on Ellerslie Drive, behind Memorial Stadium, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said in a news release. The blaze was reported around 12:18 a.m. Monday.
When the first fire crews arrived, a large blaze was radiating from the house.
There was heavy fire and smoke damage.
The fire department reported no injuries.
It wasn't immediately clear if the home was occupied.
