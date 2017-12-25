Arson blamed for Christmas morning fire

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters investigated an arson that damaged a North Baton Rouge early Christmas morning.

Fires were set in multiple areas of the home on Ellerslie Drive, behind Memorial Stadium, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said in a news release. The blaze was reported around 12:18 a.m. Monday.

When the first fire crews arrived, a large blaze was radiating from the house.

There was heavy fire and smoke damage.

The fire department reported no injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear if the home was occupied.

