Arrests up in Biloxi as spring break attendance nearly doubles

Image via Sun Herald

BILOXI - This year's record attendance of Biloxi Black Beach Weekend has yielded a small uptick in arrests and citations.



The Sun Herald reports more than 60,000 attended the gathering held from April 7 to April 9, up from 35,000 last year. Biloxi police arrested 46 people, including nine on felony charges, issued 196 citations and towed 67 vehicles. In 2016, police arrested nine people, issued 131 citations and towed 31 vehicles.



The Harrison County Sheriff's Department has jurisdiction over the beach and is still gathering its arrest and ticket numbers. Gulfport police have not reported arrests related to spring break.



Most of the citations had to do with driving and parking violations. Traffic congestion remained high throughout the weekend. Around 5,000 cars were parked at the Coliseum over the weekend.