Arrests made in sobriety checkpoint on Harding Blvd.

BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement conducted a sobriety checkpoint Thursday night in the 3100 block of Harding Boulevard.

The checkpoint was conducted from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday.

A total of 612 vehicles were screened.

The following arrests were made :

- Four individuals arrested for driving while intoxicated

- One person arrested for possession of firearm by juvenile

- Two individuals arrested for possession of a firearm with a CDS

- One person arrested for resisting an officers

According to BRPD, several other arrests were made for possession of marijuana. There were also several traffic citations issued for charges of occupants not wearing seat belts and not having proper child restraints.



BRPD, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police conducted the checkpoint.