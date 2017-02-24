Arrests made in 2016 murder of Ponchatoula teen

PONCHATOULA – Arrests have been made in connection to a 2016 Ponchatoula murder case, the Louisiana Attorney General announced.

Tony Johnson, 18, Dkerian Johnson, 18, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the August 2016 murder of 19-year-old Christopher Franklin.

According to the Hammond Daily Star, Franklin was found shot in the head in a home on Methvin Drive in Ponchatoula. The shooting also left a 32-year-old man injured.

The arrests were made in partnership with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the Ponchatoula Police Department, the Hammond Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations-Attorney General's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

According to the Attorney General's office, one of the suspects was already booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center for the crime. The other three suspects were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. All four are in the process of being transported and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Prison.