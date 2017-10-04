85°
Arrested man claims he time traveled to warn of aliens
CASPER, Wyo. - Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.
Casper police say the man they encountered at 10:30 p.m. Monday claimed he was from the year 2048.
KTWO-AM in Casper reports that the man told police that he wanted to warn the people of Casper that aliens will arrive next year, and that they should leave as soon as possible. He asked to speak to the president of the town, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) northwest of Cheyenne.
The man told police he was only able to time travel because aliens filled his body with alcohol. He noted that he was supposed to be transported to the year 2018, not this year.
