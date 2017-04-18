Arrest warrant obtained for former Central official accused of forgery

CENTRAL - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has obtained a warrant for the arrest of the former chief administrative officer of Central in the alleged forgery of a city contract.

Barrow is wanted on counts of forgery and filing or maintaining false public records, according to the warrant.

He was fired and asked to vacate his office in August 2015. The contract was found in his desk drawer after he left, according to the warrant.

The contract, an agreement between the city and a local developer that covered March 2015 to March 2016, had former mayor Mac Watts' apparent signature on it, but he said he did not sign it and did not even know about it, the warrant said.

Watts gave investigators a copy of his signature. According to the arrest warrant, it was "obvious" the former mayor's signature in the agreement was a forgery.

The developer said he signed the agreement at a local engineering firm and was witnessed by one of his employees. He added that he was not in contact with the mayor for the project, according to the warrant.