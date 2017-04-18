Arrest warrant issued for contractor accused of fraud

BATON ROUGE – Court documents say a Zachary based contactor is wanted for a felony count of residential contractor fraud.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Joseph Blake Sequin, the owner of JBS Construction and Development, for a felony count of residential contractor fraud.

According to court documents, the victim, an employee of JBS Construction, hired Seguin to perform restoration on her home after the August flooding.

The victim told East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies she paid Seguin $40,000 for restoration work in November. After failing to get invoices for work performed, the woman dismissed Seguin and requested the remaining funds. Seguin said there were no funds remaining.

The victim said Seguin performed mold remediation, sheet rock, textured a bathtub, plumbing and some electrical work. She said a third-party contractor surveyed the work and estimated its value to be $8,160.

The victim also said she contacted the state licensing board and learned that a subcontractor, Wilson Services LLC, performed mold remediation without a license. Detectives later confirmed that Wilson Services LLC never held or currently holds a mold remediation license.

A warrant for Seguin’s arrest was issued Monday.