Arrest warrant issued after arson determined in deadly house fire

June 14, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man whose estranged girlfriend was killed in a house fire last month.

Police say 35-year-old Edward Allen is suspected of setting a house fire that claimed the life of 32-year-old Amanda Korkosz. 

According to the warrant, the investigation revealed that Allen used liquid accelerant to set a fire inside the living room while four people were inside the home. 

Police are seeking Allen after a witness said she heard Allen state he would burn his girlfriend's home down if she put him out again. Another witness says he/she saw Allen and Korkosz arguing in front of the home on the morning of the incident.

Allen faces one charge of aggravated arson.

