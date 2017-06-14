82°
Arrest warrant issued after arson determined in deadly house fire
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man whose estranged girlfriend was killed in a house fire last month.
Police say 35-year-old Edward Allen is suspected of setting a house fire that claimed the life of 32-year-old Amanda Korkosz.
According to the warrant, the investigation revealed that Allen used liquid accelerant to set a fire inside the living room while four people were inside the home.
Police are seeking Allen after a witness said she heard Allen state he would burn his girlfriend's home down if she put him out again. Another witness says he/she saw Allen and Korkosz arguing in front of the home on the morning of the incident.
Allen faces one charge of aggravated arson.
