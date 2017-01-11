Arrest made in Orlando police shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man they say helped a fugitive now sought in two murders, including the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer.



Zarghee Mayan faces a charge of accessory after the fact for allegedly helping 41-year-old Markeith Lloyd, his former co-worker at a fried chicken restaurant, by driving him around, giving him food and offering him money.



The affidavit prepared for Tuesday night's arrest says Mayan met with Loyd at least two times after the slaying of Loyd's pregnant girlfriend in mid-December.



Loyd remains the focus of an intense manhunt that began Monday, when he allegedly shot Master Sgt. Debra Clayton in a Wal-Mart parking lot.



Deputies say Mayan has told conflicting stories, but at one point said that he met with Loyd two days before Clayton exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The affidavit says Mayan said he hugged Loyd on Saturday and could tell he was armed and wearing a bulletproof vest.





Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was fatally shot Monday morning after she approached Loyd in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store in northwest Orlando.