Arrest made in Ireland connected to UK attacker

Image: KMOV

LONDON - Irish police say they have arrested a man in connection with the London Bridge attack.



Ireland's police force, Garda Siochana, said a man in his 30s was arrested Tuesday in Wexford county, south of Dublin, under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.



He is being questioned about documentation connected to Rachid Redouane, one of the three attackers identified by British police.



Redouane, who claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, had spent time in both Britain and Ireland.



Redouane and two other men were shot dead by police after they went on a vehicle and knife rampage on and around the bridge on Saturday, killing seven people and wounding almost 50.