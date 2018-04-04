57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arrest made in drowning death of 4-year-old

1 hour 9 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, April 04 2018
SLIDELL- Police have made an arrest in connection to the drowning death of a 4-year-old boy last month.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on March 5, officers responded to 104 West Pinewood Drive, after the father of 4-year-old Timothy Brooks found the child unresponsive in the backyard swimming pool. Timothy was transported to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family affected by this incident,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said in the original release. “Whenever a young child has an untimely death, it affects everyone involved, including our officers and other first responders. It really hits home for everyone.”

Fandal will be hosting a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the recent arrest.

