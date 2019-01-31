Arrest made in deadly 2018 crash on S. Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest in a deadly crash that took the lives of two men in October 2018.

On October 8, a car with three men inside collided with a tow truck on South Foster Drive. The passengers in that vehicle, 20-year-old Deshon Murphy and 19-year-old Tyrin Carter, died as a result of their injuries.

According to police documents, investigators determined the driver of the car was speeding, lost control and overcorrected into the path of the truck.

22-year-old Tamyron Glasper was identified as the driver of that vehicle and was also injured.

Police say a toxicology report later showed that Glasper was under the influence of marijuana while driving. Drugs were also found in the wrecked car.

Glasper is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, careless operation, speeding and possession of marijuana.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday.