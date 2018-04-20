Arrest made in Cezanne Avenue shooting

BATON ROUGE- A man is facing an attempted murder charge for shooting a victim after a fight.

Anthony Burrell, 25, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

On April 9, police responded to a shooting in the 6000 block of Cezanne Avenue. Witnesses told authorities that Burrell and the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation. As a result, Burrell armed himself with a gun, took aim, and fired at the victim multiple times, according to the affidavit.

The victim was struck in the legs and stomach. Authorities say the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment. While Burrell was shooting at his indented target, another person was also hit.