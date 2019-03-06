Arrest made after triple homicide in New Orleans suburb leaves children dead

Photo: WWL

TERRYTOWN - Three people, including a pair of young children, were found dead and two more are seriously hurt after an apparent homicide in Jefferson Parish Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office announced Wednesday evening it had arrested a suspect in the killings. The name of that person has not been released at this time, but authorities said the suspect is facing murder chargers.

A man identifying himself as victims' grandfather told WWL three children were inside the home at the time, ages 8, 9 and 10. He added that the two in the hospital were his daughter and granddaughter.

Spoke with father and grandfather of victims in incident in 900 block of West Monterey Court. He says he can’t believe what happened. Says the original plan today was to go and ride horses @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/hWtDb8vnEe — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) March 6, 2019

Sheriff's deputies were called to the home on Monterey Court in Terrytown around 7 a.m. Wednesday. There, deputies found five people inside, including the three dead.

"The causes of their death and manners of their deaths are currently under investigation," JPSO Cpt. Jason Rivarde told WWL. "This is the beginning of what's probably going to be a lengthy investigation."

Sheriff's office officials said later in the day that it appeared all of the victims had been beaten.

Detectives are still working to discover how events unraveled.