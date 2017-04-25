69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arrest made after reports of shots fired closed parts of Highland Road

April 24, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police blocked off parts of Highland Road after receiving reports of shots fired Monday afternoon.

Police and EMS responded to the 9200 block of Highland Road around 6:45 p.m. Officers briefly closed off Staring Lane at Highland as well as Gardere Lane at Highland while they investigated the reports.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Michael Anderson of Baton Rouge was arrested as a result of the incident. 

Sources say no one was injured. 

Anderson was one of three people injured when a pipe loaded with gun powder exploded on New Year's Day 2013.

Anderson is expected to be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon and illegal use of a firearm.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available. 

