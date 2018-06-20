83°
Arrest made after bicyclist struck near levee on River Road
UPDATE: Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Lee Bergeron in the crash that injured a bicyclist Tuesday.
Bergeron's charges were not immediately provided. Troopers are not sure who was at fault for the crash.
Check back for updates.
*****
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a bicyclist that was reportedly struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.
The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday by the levee on River Road near Ben Hur Road.
Sources say a male in his 60s was transported from the scene in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
