Arrest made after bicyclist struck near levee on River Road

UPDATE: Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Lee Bergeron in the crash that injured a bicyclist Tuesday.

Bergeron's charges were not immediately provided. Troopers are not sure who was at fault for the crash.

Check back for updates.

*****

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a bicyclist that was reportedly struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday by the levee on River Road near Ben Hur Road.

Sources say a male in his 60s was transported from the scene in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.