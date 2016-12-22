66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arrest in 'Vote Trump' burning of Mississippi black church

1 day 2 hours 5 minutes ago December 21, 2016 Dec 21, 2016 Wednesday, December 21 2016 December 21, 2016 3:25 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

JACKSON - State records show a criminal record for a man charged in the burning of a Mississippi church that was also spray-painted with the words "Vote Trump."

Authorities say 45-year-old Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first degree arson of a place of worship.

Mississippi Department of Corrections records show McClinton served eight years in prison after being convicted of armed robbery in 2004 in Lee County, Mississippi. He was released in January 2012. His time served included days he was jailed before trial.

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, which has an African-American congregation, burned and was vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election.

The bishop of the church, Clarence Green, tells The Associated Press that McClinton is a member of the congregation.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days