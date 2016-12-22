Arrest in 'Vote Trump' burning of Mississippi black church

JACKSON - State records show a criminal record for a man charged in the burning of a Mississippi church that was also spray-painted with the words "Vote Trump."



Authorities say 45-year-old Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first degree arson of a place of worship.



Mississippi Department of Corrections records show McClinton served eight years in prison after being convicted of armed robbery in 2004 in Lee County, Mississippi. He was released in January 2012. His time served included days he was jailed before trial.



Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, which has an African-American congregation, burned and was vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election.



The bishop of the church, Clarence Green, tells The Associated Press that McClinton is a member of the congregation.