Arraignment expected for 4 indicted in LSU hazing death

BATON ROUGE- The four men indicted in the hazing death of LSU student Max Gruver are expected to appear in court Thursday.

The state grand jury issued indictments six months after 18-year-old Gruver died following a night of drinking at the Phi Delta Theta house on LSU's campus. Now four students allegedly responsible, face serious charges. Matthew Naquin faces a felony negligent homicide charges punishable by up to five years in prison.

Three others, Sean-Paul Gott, Patrick Forde, and Ryan Isto, face a misdemeanor charge of hazing, which is punishable by a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail. The current laws on hazing are vague and weak in comparison to the Maxwell Gruver Act, which was passed through the Senate last month.

While this new act won't affect the Gruver case, it will affect future ones. Under the new law, anyone involved in hazing activities that lead to someone's death can face up to five years behind bars and have a maximum fine of $10,000.