Arraignment date set for man accused of killing LSU basketball player

BATON ROUGE - The man accused of fatally shooting LSU basketball player Wayde Sims last year will be back in court at the end of the month.

Officials say, Dyteon Simpson's arraignment is set for January 31. Simpson was indicted earlier this month on one count of second-degree murder. He was arrested 24 hours after killing Sims near Southern University in September.

Simpson later admitted to police he "intentionally" shot Sims, according to arrest records.

