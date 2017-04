Army helicopter with 3 aboard goes down in Maryland

LEONARDTOWN - A northern Virginia Army base says one of its helicopters with three crew members on board went down in southern Maryland, and one crew member was evacuated from the scene.



Fort Belvoir said in a post on its Facebook page that the UH-60 helicopter made a "hard landing" around 1:50 p.m. Monday near Leonardtown, Maryland.



There was no immediate word on the condition of the crew member who was medically evacuated or the other two who were aboard.



Fort Belvoir referred further questions to the U.S. Army's Military District of Washington. The public affairs office said it was working on a statement.



Fort Belvoir is located near the Potomac River south of Washington