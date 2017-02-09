57°
Army drone that vanished on Arizona flight found in Colorado

1 hour 28 minutes 4 seconds ago February 09, 2017 Feb 9, 2017 Thursday, February 09 2017 February 09, 2017 7:23 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: APNewsNow

DENVER - An Army drone that disappeared on a training flight in southern Arizona has been found about 600 miles away in Colorado, and the military is trying to figure out how it got there.
    
Officials at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, say a hiker found the $1.5 million Shadow drone stuck in a tree in the mountains west of Denver Thursday. It was missing a wing.
    
Soldiers lost contact with the drone at Fort Huachuca nine days earlier. A search failed to find it, and the Army concluded it probably crashed and disintegrated in the area.
    
Officials say the 450-pound drone has a 20-foot wingspan and can fly for eight or nine hours.
    
Soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state had gone to the Arizona post to train with the aircraft.

