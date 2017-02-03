Army Corps to close land where protesters camped

BISMARK, N.D. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say it will close federal property where Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters have camped beginning on Feb. 22 because of concerns about flooding.



In a statement on Friday, the Corps says there has been a record snowfall and long periods of frigid temperatures at the mouth of the Cannonball River where the protesters have been camped. There is a high potential of flooding from spring runoff and ice jams.



The Corps said it sent notices to the protesters saying that they risk possible injury or death if they stay. The notice added that debris, trash and untreated waste from the camp could pollute the river and Lake Oahe.



Opponents of the pipeline have been camped there to try to stop the completion of the pipeline.