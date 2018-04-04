70°
Arming teachers for safety? Louisiana lawmakers spurn idea
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have rejected a proposal allowing teachers to carry guns at school.
The House criminal justice committee Wednesday voted 9-7 against the measure after about two hours of debate.
Republican Rep. Raymond Garofalo says his bill would have deterred people from attacking schools by having armed teachers on campus who are trained to deal with active shooters.
But opponents argued the policy was bound to result in unintended shootings.
Garofalo said Louisiana State Police opposed his bill. The 20,000-member Louisiana Association of Educators also was opposed, and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he didn't think it's a good idea to arm teachers.
Another proposal to allow armed civilians to act as school security guards was spurned by a Senate committee this session.
