Armed with knives, woman and her children attack boyfriend after argument over Facebook post

BATON ROUGE - A 30-year-old Baton Rouge woman was arrested after she and her children allegedly attacked the woman's boyfriend with knives following an argument over a Facebook post.

According to arrest records, the incident occurred in the 2700 block of Ontario Street on June 3.

Upon arrival, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was informed by the victim that he and his girlfriend, Ciera Jones, had gotten into an argument about a Facebook post.

The victim said Jones then armed herself with a butcher's knife and stabbed him in his upper right arm as he attempted to leave. The victim said Jones' 9 and 10-year-old children also armed themselves with knives and attacked him, according to arrest records.

The officer then spoke with Jones and advised her of her rights. Jones initially stated she did not attack the victim with a knife, but it was her 10-year-old son, according to arrest records.

After the victim attempted to correct Jones' statement, Jones then admitted that she, her 10-year-old son, and her 9-year-old daughter had knives.

Jones said her kids were trying to protect her, according to arrest records.

A witness at the scene told authorities he saw Jones and her kids attacking the victim as he packed to leave the residence.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital and received stitches for the laceration to his arm.

Jones was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse with child endangerment and aggravated second-degree battery. Her bond was set at $20,000.