Armed robbery suspect to face additional charges

THIBODAUX- A man involved in an armed robbery attack is now facing additional charges.

Cody Dantin, 30, was originally charged with armed robbery with use of a firearm, attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dantin, Preston Law, and Amber Scott are accused attacking a victim on March 8.

Through an investigation, detectives learned that the victim had been exchanging messages with Scott for a few days and he was later asked to go to her home. Inside the home, Dantin and Law appeared.

Dantin was allegedly holding a rifle and Law was wearing a mask and holding an aluminum baseball bat. Law hit the victim with the bat while Dantin pointed the gun at him.

During the attack, Dantin and Law stole the victim's phone, shoes, and wallet. They also made statements indicative of a desire to kill the victim, according to authorities. The victim was able to escape and flee to a convenience store to seek help.

Dantin and Law were arrested March 21. On the day prior to Dantin’s arrest, at around 9:15 p.m. officers with the Thibodaux Police Department began a pursuit with him.

According to a release, Dantin was driving a truck on St. Charles Street, which he had taken from an acquaintance without permission. At some point, Dantin abandoned the truck and fled on foot. He was arrested the next day when authorities found him hiding under his home.

Dantin's new charges include aggravated flight from an officer and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Scott was eventually arrested on March 30.